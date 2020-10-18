Sports

Osimhen celebrates Napoli debut goal with #EndSARS banner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, finally broke his goal duck for Napoli and celebrated the strike with a #EndSARS banner.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille during the transfer window and despite playing well in the last two games; he was unable to get on the scoresheet until the 4-1 defeat of Atalanta on Saturday.

 

The striker scored the fourth goal for Napoli and celebrated by paying homage to the protests against police brutality in his native Nigeria as Gennaro Gattuso’s side thrashed Atalanta in Serie A at the San Paolo.

 

The striker held up a T-shirt with the inscription “#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITYINNIGERIA” as he paid homage to the 11-day protests against police brutality and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in his home country.

 

A quick-fire Hirving Lozano brace and a strike from Matteo Politano had put a rampaging Napoli  side three goals up before Osimhen added a fourth as the home side overran the visitors in the first half.

 

Sam Lammers pulled one back after the interval for the visitors who suffered a first defeat and failed  to score more than one goal in the league for the first time this season.

 

It was the perfect response for Napoli following Serie A’s controversial decision to dock them a point and award Juventus a 3-0 win over an unplayed game before the international break.

 

Napoli failed to turn up in Turin for the game after local authorities barred them from travelling following two positive COVID-19 tests before the game on October 4.

 

The league dismissed their appeals to award Juventus then win and hand Napoli a first defeat of the season. But they rebounded in impressive fashion with a victory that takes them to third in the table one point behind leaders AC Milan who played city rivals Inter later on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sanchez: I wanted Man United exit after first training session

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez admits he asked his agent if he could leave Manchester United and return to Arsenal after his first training session. Sanchez took to Instagram on Thursday night to tell his side of the story about his failed move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in 2018, which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan […]
Sports

Various sides of Rohr’s list for October friendlies

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

During the week, Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, released a 25-man list of players expected to file out for Nigeria in the two friendly encounters billed for next month. The Super Eagles, now ranked 29th in the world and third in Africa, will take on the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on October 9 and on […]
Sports

Boxing: ‘Iron Mike’ makes ring comeback Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

*To face Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson is set to make his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout. The boxing veterans, who have a combined age of 105, will lock horns in California on September 12. TMZ confirmed: “‘Iron Mike’ will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: