Osimhen celebrates Napoli debut goal with #EndSARS banner

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, finally broke his goal duck for Napoli and celebrated the strike with a #EndSARS banner.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille during the transfer window and despite playing well in the last two games; he was unable to get on the scoresheet until the 4-1 defeat of Atalanta on Saturday.

The striker scored the fourth goal for Napoli and celebrated by paying homage to the protests against police brutality in his native Nigeria as Gennaro Gattuso’s side thrashed Atalanta in Serie A at the San Paolo.

The striker held up a T-shirt with the inscription “#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITYINNIGERIA” as he paid homage to the 11-day protests against police brutality and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in his home country.

A quick-fire Hirving Lozano brace and a strike from Matteo Politano had put a rampaging Napoli side three goals up before Osimhen added a fourth as the home side overran the visitors in the first half.

Sam Lammers pulled one back after the interval for the visitors who suffered a first defeat and failed to score more than one goal in the league for the first time this season.

It was the perfect response for Napoli following Serie A’s controversial decision to dock them a point and award Juventus a 3-0 win over an unplayed game before the international break.

Napoli failed to turn up in Turin for the game after local authorities barred them from travelling following two positive COVID-19 tests before the game on October 4.

The league dismissed their appeals to award Juventus then win and hand Napoli a first defeat of the season. But they rebounded in impressive fashion with a victory that takes them to third in the table one point behind leaders AC Milan who played city rivals Inter later on Saturday.

