Osimhen chooses Chelsea as striker dreams of emulating idol Drogba

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will play for Chelsea next season as the Napoli forward has reportedly instructed his representatives to prioritise negotiation with the Stamford Bridge landlords. Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after players in the world following his stellar showing for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League where he has netted 21 goals across the two competitions.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are some of the clubs believed to be rivalling Chelsea for the signature of the forward. However, our correspondent exclusively gathered that Osimhen had made up his mind to join Chelsea. A source close to the player reliably informed New Telegraph that the former Lille forward is impressed by the investment made by club owner Todd Boehly so far and the project the club is building. “His dream has always been to play in the Premier League and he has made up his mind to go to Chelsea.

The club has made an approach and he is impressed by the project being put together by the new owner. Another motivation for Osimhen is the fact that he is close to achieving his dream of playing for a club he has supported as a kid and going in the footstep of his idol Didier Drogba,” a source in the player’s camp told our correspondent.

