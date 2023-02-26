Osimhen closes on Serie A record in Napoli win

With his eight consecutive goals in his last eight games in the Italian Serie A, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is closing on Gabriel Batistuta and Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 11, but without penalties.

The Nigeria international was in the right place at the right time to meet Guglielmo Vicario’s save from Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, doubling their lead away to Empoli this evening. That was Osimhen’s eighth Serie A game in a row on the scoresheet.

The all-time record belongs to Batistuta, who scored for 11 in a row for Fiorentina in 1994-95. It was equalled by Fabio Quagliarella for Sampdoria in 2018-19 and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus in 2019-20.

However, Osimhen has done it without penalties and the only players who has done better avoiding spot-kicks were David Trezeguet with nine for Juventus in 2005-06 and Ezio Pascutti’s 10 for Bologna in 1962-63.

Osimhen scored one and helped prompt an own goal, as Napoli emerged with a 2-0 victory from Empoli, but Mario Rui was sent off for a foolish reaction foul. The Partenopei were fresh from a 2-0 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt and seeking a 20th win in 21 Serie A rounds, with only Giacomo Raspadori unavailable.

The Tuscans had Jean- Daniel Akpa Akpro and Filippo Bandinelli suspended, with Nicolò Cambiaghi, Mattia Destro and Lorenzo Tonelli injured, plus Francesco Caputo not fully fit.

