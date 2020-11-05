Osimhen coughs out N500m to exagent to drop case

Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has to pay his former agent Jean-Gerald Benoit Czajka a sum of N500 million before he eventually signed for Napoli to avoid a court case according to report from Italy.

“There have been an amicable settlement and the agent who first started the transfer of Osimhen has been paid off,” a top source said. “He has received about N500 million so as to drop any court case.” Jean-Gerald Benoit Czajka had threatened he will drag Osimhen and new agent William d’Avila to court to claim the 5 million Euros (about 2.5 billion Naira) agency fee agreed for brokering the striker’s record- breaking transfer from Lille to Napoli.

“I am lucky to be a structured person and to have some resources, so I will go to the end, if only for all these agents who are victims of similar situations, but who cannot defend themselves and who lose the fruit of all their wo r k for years …” he told France Footb a l l in an interview in July.

