Osimhen delighted to return for Napoli

Victor Osimhen has revealed his joy after kicking the ball again for Napoli in their 2-0 Serie A win against Bologna on Monday night. The 23-year-old Super Eagle last featured for the Partenopei on November 21, 2021, against Inter Milan at San Siro when he suffered a cheekbone injury after a clash with Milan Skriniar.

Editors’ Picks The injury incident had happened in the 55th minute of the game and he was replaced by Andrea Petagna with Napoli going on to lose the fixture 3-2. However, after 57 days out injured, the Super Eagle finally returned to action on Monday as he was introduced as a substitute in the second half while wearing a protective mask. Although Osimhen did not find the back of the net, Napoli laboured to a crucial victory after a double from Hirving Lozano saw them return home with maximum points at Stadio Dall’Ara in Bologna. Osimhen has taken to his social media pages to hail his return to action. “Feels so good to be back,” Osimhen wrote. “Solid performance from the boys. Onto the next one, God is the greatest, we move on.” Before sustaining the injury, Osimhen was enjoying a good start at Napoli and he had managed five top-flight goals from 12 appearances. Osimhen was among the players named by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but he could not make it.

 

