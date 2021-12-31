Osimhen doubtful for AFCON as striker tests positive for Covid-19

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen may have lost the battle to attend the African Cup of Nations after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was previously a major doubt for the continental championship after he underwent surgery for facial fractures recently and prognosis was that he will be out for three months.

This will be the second time Osimhen will test positive for coronavirus as he did so last year. He will now need to self-isolate for 10 days and for a player who has not played an official game since November it has become increasingly difficult if he would be fit for the AFCON.

The check-up to determine his full fitness after surgery has therefore been postponed indefinitely.

Osimhen, who this week flew back to Nigeria on a short break, had declared his readiness to feature at the AFCON and Nigeria have listed him for the tournament.

However, his club have been reluctant to release him for the competition with doctors saying it will be “a miracle” were he to play in the tournament in Cameroon.

