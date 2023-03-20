Osimhen fires Guine-Bissau warning, hits brace in Napoli’s big win at Torino

….go to Chelsea not Man Utd, Scholes tells Eagles star

Super Eagles striker Victor Oshimen continued his rich vein of form for Napoli as he forced two goals to lead the Naples outfit to a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Torino. The Nigeria international has now taken his tally in all competitions to 25 this season as Napoli secured a comfortable 21-point lead over secondplaced Inter Milan, who later faced Juventus His form will gladden the heart of his national team coach as the Eagles face Guinea- Bissau in a two-legged 2023 African Cup of Nations tie. His attack partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was also on the score sheet just as substitute Tanguy Ndombele o completed the rout for the club.

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli team took the lead after nine minutes when Piotr Zielinski’s corner found Oshimen in the centre of the box and he headed into the bottom left corner. Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in the 35th minute with a penalty after being fouled by Karol Linetty. Oshimen scored his second and reached a league-leading 21 goals this season six minutes into the second half with another header following Mathias Olivera’s cross. Substitute Ndombele made it 4-0 with his first Serie A goal in the 68th when Kvaratskhelia set him up in the centre of the box and the France international slotted home.

The Nigerian is one of the most sought-after players in the world with Chelsea and Manchester United in the lead in the race for the striker. However, Man United legend Paul Scholes wants his former club to sign Lautato Martinez while suggesting Osimhen should move to Chelsea instead “I think Osimhen is a great player, but he would settle better at Chelsea. Lautaro Martinez on the other hand would be ideal for Ten Hag’s football at Manchester United,” Scholes told BT Sports per Napoli Magazine.

Like this: Like Loading...