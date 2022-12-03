Osimhen fully recovers from injury

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full fitness after being on the treatment table for weeks, according to Napoli medical team. The former Wolfsburg of Germany forward missed Nigeria’s international friendly against Portugal due to the injury. After a few days off due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, Napoli resumed training on Tuesday ( 30th of November) and Osimhen was one of the players in training. The club Doctor Raffaele Canonico confirmed that Osimhen has recovered from the injury and is among the players that travelled to Turkey for a training tour.

“Osimhen has recovered from a trauma to the lumbar region,” he said. Napoli is expected to play some warm-up games before returning to Naples for the resumption of the league.

