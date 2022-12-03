Sports

Osimhen fully recovers from injury

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full fitness after being on the treatment table for weeks, according to Napoli medical team. The former Wolfsburg of Germany forward missed Nigeria’s international friendly against Portugal due to the injury. After a few days off due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, Napoli resumed training on Tuesday ( 30th of November) and Osimhen was one of the players in training. The club Doctor Raffaele Canonico confirmed that Osimhen has recovered from the injury and is among the players that travelled to Turkey for a training tour.

“Osimhen has recovered from a trauma to the lumbar region,” he said. Napoli is expected to play some warm-up games before returning to Naples for the resumption of the league.

 

Traore: Burkina Faso lack experience

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore says a lack of game management cost his side in their defeat by Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.   The Stallions led the Group A clash 1-0, but conceded two penalties before half-time and lost 2-1 to the hosts.   "We had the game and then we threw […]
La Liga: Atletico seal UCL qualification after win over Elche

  Atletico Madrid secured qualification for the Champions League on Wednesday as a 2-0 victory away at Elche guaranteed their place in LaLiga's top four. Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo De Paul were both on target as Atletico pulled six points clear of Real Betis in fifth, with two games left to play. Atletico also have […]
Eugene 2022: Lyles defends 200m crown as US sweep podium

  Noah Lyles produced a scintillating performance to retain his world 200m crown on Thursday as US sprinters claimed their second podium clean sweep of the World Championships in Oregon. Five days after Fred Kerley led a USA 1-2-3 in the 100m, Lyles delivered another show-stopping display at Hayward Field, scorching to victory in 19.31sec […]

