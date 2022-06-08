Sports

Osimhen gives Champions League as condition to join Premier League club

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, will only join Premier League teams that can offer him Champions League. This comes as Liverpool have been informed by Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis that the Super Eagles star will cost €100m.

Osimhen’s agents have been “given the green light” to market him to teams in England. Corriere Dello Sport now reports that De Laurentis has told the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich that they must pay £86m (£100m) to sign Osimhen. Liverpool are set to lose both Divock Origi and Sadio Mane this summer and both offer Jurgen Klopp a physical presence in the box and the ability to play a direct style of play

 

