Osimhen good enough for Barcelona, Real Madrid – Christopher

ormer Super Eagles player, Justice Christopher, believes Lille forward Victor Oshimen can succeed at any top clubs.

The Super Eagles striker has been linked with several clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. English Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are the other outfits who are jostling for his signature.

Christopher, who featured for Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, said Osimhen as a young talent with enough talent, energy, and passion can thrive in any top club in the world.

”Looks like the lad is about to make a move away from France, I believe he can fit in at any club, be it in England, Spain or Italy,” Christopher told brila.net.

There are strong indications that Osimhen may likely join Italian giants Napoli but another Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan are also angling to snap him up.

Lille coach Chris Garcia only last week admitted that it would be difficult for the side to stop Osimhen from quitting the Metropolle next summer as big sides have shown interest in meeting his valuation.

