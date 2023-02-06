Sports

Osimhen hits double in Napoli’s 3-0 win at Spezia

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has continued his rich vein of form after he scored two goals to lead his Serie A side Napoli to a 3-0 win at Spezia on Sunday. Osimhen has now scored in five straight wins for Napoli to take his season Serie A haul to 16 this term. Spezia had defended well against Napoli’s stellar attack but gifted the visitors a penalty less than 10 seconds after the break when defender Arkadiusz Reca was trying to hold off Matteo Politano but didn’t anticipate that the bounce of the ball would take it onto his outstretched arm. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converted the penalty, prompting the game to open up.

Osimhen had a goal ruled out in the 62nd minute for pulling back Mattia Caldara but he headed in his first in the 68th and doubled his tally five minutes later following another assist from Kvaratskhelia. Osimhen’s charge for Napoli has attracted interest from top European teams with Chelsea now joining the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Tottenham who are desperate to buy him next summer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Flying Eagles beat KCG Academy 5-0 in friendly tie

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

The country’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria started their preparations on a bright note, defeating KCG Academy 5-0 in a warm-up game on Saturday afternoon.   The Nigeria U-20 Men’s National Team went 2-0 up in the first half, in what is seen a keenly contested match between both sides. Hassan Hussein and […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Italy need extra time to beat battling Austria

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Wales out after being thrashed by Denmark Italy needed extra time to see off battling Austria at Wembley and set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Belgium or Portugal. Austria marked their first appearance in the knockout stage of the European Championship with a tireless performance to give their much-fancied opponents a scare. Marko […]
Sports

BIS can produce Onyali, Ajunwa –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has expressed excitement at the deluge of talents at the British International School , Victoria Island, Lagos, assuring that future talents can be discovered for the country. Speaking at the Final of the British International School Maiden Football Tournament on Thursday, the Minister said: “I’m so excited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica