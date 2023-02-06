Osimhen hits double in Napoli’s 3-0 win at Spezia

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has continued his rich vein of form after he scored two goals to lead his Serie A side Napoli to a 3-0 win at Spezia on Sunday. Osimhen has now scored in five straight wins for Napoli to take his season Serie A haul to 16 this term. Spezia had defended well against Napoli’s stellar attack but gifted the visitors a penalty less than 10 seconds after the break when defender Arkadiusz Reca was trying to hold off Matteo Politano but didn’t anticipate that the bounce of the ball would take it onto his outstretched arm. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converted the penalty, prompting the game to open up.

Osimhen had a goal ruled out in the 62nd minute for pulling back Mattia Caldara but he headed in his first in the 68th and doubled his tally five minutes later following another assist from Kvaratskhelia. Osimhen’s charge for Napoli has attracted interest from top European teams with Chelsea now joining the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Tottenham who are desperate to buy him next summer.

