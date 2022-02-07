Osimhen hits target for Napoli, sends signal to Black Stars

…as Ebuehi sees red

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, was on target for his team Napoli yesterday in a Serie A match away to Venezia. It was his first start for the Italian side since his injury in November and the Eagles’ forward was impressive all through in his team’s 2-0 win.

The striker was on target in the 59 minute when he connected a very good cross from Matteo Paletano with a header. The striker was substituted in the 89 minute as Andrea Petagna took his place for the visiting side.

As fate would have it, it was Petagna that registered the second goal for Napoli in the one-sided encounter effectively controlled by the much better Napoli side.

Aside the goal, Osimhen was impressive all through the encounter which had another Eagles player Tyroon Ebuehi in the opposing side. Ebuehi, who also had a good outing for his struggling team was dismissed in the 90th minute for dangerous play.

Osimhen’s feat was a warning signal to Nigeria’s opponents in the final playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ghana.

With his current form, Osimhen will be a boost to the Eagles in the encounter billed to take place between March 23rd and 29th in an home and away basis.

