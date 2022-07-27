Osimhen in trouble over N300 million saga

Segun Bailey ABUJA Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is in a mess over an agency commission reported to be around N300million involving him and his brother-in-law.

Osita Okolo, who is married to Osimhen’s elder sister Esther, has dragged the Napoli striker to an Ikeja Magistrate Court over a sum $450,000 and 91,000 Euros about N300m which is his share during the transfer of Osimhen last season.

According the Okolo, this was a commission he earned when he was a personal manager to Osimhen. France-based journalist Oma Akatugba revealed he has spoken to Osimhen on the matter. “The young man is going through a lot right now,” he told an Italian TV station.

“It’s a very big problem and its affecting him a lot. “He’s a young guy, he loves his family so much, he tries to help his family a lot but somehow some persons are not happy in his family and they have brought this matter to social media.

“I have spoken to him in the last two days, I have tried to help him to stay calm and focused.” Victor Osimhen was sent off in training last weekend by Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti for dissent.

There is now a video of the dismissal on social media. It later emerged that Osimhen took exception to a foul against a teammate and he kept going at it till he was sent off by the coach for “talking too much”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...