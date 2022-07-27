Sports

Osimhen in trouble over N300 million saga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Segun Bailey ABUJA Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is in a mess over an agency commission reported to be around N300million involving him and his brother-in-law.

 

Osita Okolo, who is married to Osimhen’s elder sister Esther, has dragged the Napoli striker to an Ikeja Magistrate Court over a sum $450,000 and 91,000 Euros about N300m  which is his share during the transfer of Osimhen last season.

 

According the Okolo, this was a commission he earned when he was a personal manager to Osimhen. France-based journalist Oma Akatugba revealed he has spoken to Osimhen on the matter. “The young man is going through a lot right now,” he told an Italian TV station.

“It’s a very big problem and its affecting him a lot. “He’s a young guy, he loves his family so much, he tries to help his family a lot but somehow some persons are not happy in his family and they have brought this  matter to social media.

“I have spoken to him in the last two days, I have tried to help him to stay calm and focused.” Victor Osimhen was sent off in training last weekend by Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti for dissent.

There is now a video of the dismissal on social media. It later emerged that Osimhen took exception to a foul against a teammate and he kept going at it till he was sent off by the coach for “talking too much”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

2021 NTTF National Championships:Players talk tough in tournament’s crucial stage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships wind down, title contenders in the singles event have started the tough talk with all eyes on Fatimo Bello and Bose Odusanya. Also on Thursday, some former players re-enacted their youthful days as the battle for the top prize in the veteran men’s singles commenced […]
Sports

Five Red Star players contract Covid-19 after 18,000 fans attend match

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    F ive Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the wake of their SuperLiga title triumph in front of several five-figure crowds, the club has confirmed.   The Serbian champions confirmed the news less than a fortnight after they faced cross-city rivals FK Partizan in their Serbian Cup […]
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba fly to Libya on chattered flight

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

After a huge moment of uncertainties, Enyimba FC of Aba will now honour their CAF Confederations Cup match with Al Ahly Benghazi as the team flew to Libya on a chattered flight following the intervention of the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. The People’s Elephant were at risk of missing the group A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica