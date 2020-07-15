Osimhen inches closer to Napoli move

Serie A club secures striker with $50m fee

…as Gattuso agrees pay cut for Super Eagles’ star

Barring any last minute hitches, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be unveiled as a player of Serie A side, Napoli, anytime from today.

There has been different rumour of clubs trying to hijack the transfer of the Lille of France striker from the Naples-based side, but with both sides agreeing on a transfer fee on Monday night, the club is set to announce the arrival of the player latest by Thursday.

According to reports in Italy, Napoli and Lille have met to finalise Osimhen’s much-awaited transfer to the country.

Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia and Corriere dello Sport all report that the two clubs met on Monday to sort out all the details concerning the transfer of the striker to the Serie A outfit.

Radio Kiss Kiss, Napoli’s official radio channel, stated that the deal is expected to be completed on Thursday.

Osimhen and his camp were in Naples recently to talk up the transfer. However, more recent reports had suggested that AC Milan had planned a last-ditch bid for Osimhen, while Napoli themselves had handed a 10-day ultimatum to both club and player to give their final word on the transfer.

Also, L’Equipe revealed that Napoli and Lille already agreed a transfer fee of 50 million Euros plus a player, Adam Ounas, for the striker, which will the total figure at 81 million Euros.

The worth of the much-discussed transfer has varied from 50 million Euros to as much as 85 million Euros depending on various sources. Osimhen, 21, will enjoy much-improved personal terms put at around four million Euros a year.

Meanwhile, according to L’Equipe, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has agreed to lower his personal wage to accommodate the demands of the Super Eagles striker at the club.

The former AC Milan Enforcer now Napoli coach so believes in the striker to shoot his club to glory hence agreeing to a pay cut to ensure the striker is signed.

On Monday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis assured Gattuso will keep his post for next season even though the club will not qualify for UEFA Champions League from Serie A this season.

