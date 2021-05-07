‘Osimhen is world- class striker’

Super Eagles and Napoli pointman, Victor Osimhen, has been described as a world-class player who will shine at Napoli, according to the former sports director of Belgian club Sporting Charleroi who gave him the chance to revive his career. The Super Eagles striker has overcome injuries and COVID-19 and has now netted eight goals in Serie A for Napoli. Former Charleroi sports director Mario Notaro said Napoli have made a great signing with the Nigeria star. “I must say that you could already see he was very strong, Napoli have taken on a striker who will assert himself a lot,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss. “I am convinced that he will become a top player in the world. He is truly extraordinary and has incredible quality – it is no coincidence he is showing what he is capable of.”

Like this: Like Loading...