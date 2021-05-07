Sports

‘Osimhen is world- class striker’

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles and Napoli pointman, Victor Osimhen, has been described as a world-class player who will shine at Napoli, according to the former sports director of Belgian club Sporting Charleroi who gave him the chance to revive his career. The Super Eagles striker has overcome injuries and COVID-19 and has now netted eight goals in Serie A for Napoli. Former Charleroi sports director Mario Notaro said Napoli have made a great signing with the Nigeria star. “I must say that you could already see he was very strong, Napoli have taken on a striker who will assert himself a lot,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss. “I am convinced that he will become a top player in the world. He is truly extraordinary and has incredible quality – it is no coincidence he is showing what he is capable of.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Bach’s two-day visit to Tokyo is likely to bolster Japan’s efforts to stage the Olympics, but will […]
Sports

Eagles’ll crush Sierra Leone, says Akwuegbu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Benedict Akwuegbu believes Super Eagles will not have too much of problem defeating the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone when the two sides clash in backto- back African Cup of Nations qualifying matches later in the month. The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, […]
Sports

Gov. Diri rewards victorious female handball team

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Monday, received the state’s Under-18 female handball team after emerging champions at a recent national tournament in Lagos.   Governor Diri, who addressed the team in Government House, Yenagoa, announced a cash reward of N3.5 million for being shining ambassadors of the state.   He described the team’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica