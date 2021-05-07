‘Osimhen is world- class striker’

Super Eagles and Napoli pointman, Victor Osimhen, has been described as a world-class player who will shine at Napoli, according to the former sports director of Belgian club Sporting Charleroi who gave him the chance to revive his career. The Super Eagles striker has overcome injuries and COVID-19 and has now netted eight goals in Serie A for Napoli. Former Charleroi sports director Mario Notaro said Napoli have made a great signing with the Nigeria star. “I must say that you could already see he was very strong, Napoli have taken on a striker who will assert himself a lot,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss. “I am convinced that he will become a top player in the world. He is truly extraordinary and has incredible quality – it is no coincidence he is showing what he is capable of.”
Related Articles
Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge
International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Bach’s two-day visit to Tokyo is likely to bolster Japan’s efforts to stage the Olympics, but will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eagles’ll crush Sierra Leone, says Akwuegbu
Ex-international Benedict Akwuegbu believes Super Eagles will not have too much of problem defeating the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone when the two sides clash in backto- back African Cup of Nations qualifying matches later in the month. The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gov. Diri rewards victorious female handball team
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Monday, received the state’s Under-18 female handball team after emerging champions at a recent national tournament in Lagos. Governor Diri, who addressed the team in Government House, Yenagoa, announced a cash reward of N3.5 million for being shining ambassadors of the state. He described the team’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)