Osimhen knows how to hurt opponents – Cannavaro

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has labelled Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as deadly. The 22-year-old Super Eagle is having a good run of form with the Partenopei and out of six appearances in Serie A, he has managed to score four goals. These strikes came against Udinese, Sampdoria (2), and Cagliari. Cannavaro, who currently is the manager of Chinese club Guangzhou, believes Napoli have what it takes to win the Scudetto this season but singled out Osimhen for praise.

‘Salah and De Bruyne were good enough for Chelsea, but Lukaku wasn’t ready’ – Inside the Blues’ famous loan system “Napoli are solid,” the former Ballon d’Or winner told Tribal Football. “They can win the Scudetto. But beware of the two sides from Milan. “Spalletti’s team looks like a wall at times and have different solutions. [Victor] Osimhen was thought to be a crazy horse, but in the box, he knows how to hurt the opponents.

Sports

La Liga returns this weekend on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The last time neither of the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, were not leading after the ninth matchday was in 2006, when Sevilla topped the table by one point from Barcelona, with Real fourth. Looking at the current La Liga table, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid occupy first, second and […]
Sports

League Cup: Vieira’s wait for first win goes on as Palace suffer exit

Posted on Author Reporter

…wins for Everton, Aston Villa, Leeds, Brentford, Norwich Patrick Vieira’s winless start as Crystal Palace manager extended to three games as the Eagles suffered a 1-0 loss at Watford in the League Cup second round on Tuesday. Vieira replaced the popular Roy Hodgson as Palace boss in the close-season, but the former Arsenal and France […]
Sports

WBF President arrives Nigeria for GOtv Boxing Night

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Howard Goldberg, President of the World Boxing Federation (WBF), has arrived Nigeria for the 22nd edition of GOtv Boxing Night slated for Friday, April 2. Goldberg arrived on Thursday to enable him observe the mandatory quarantine period for travellers coming into the country.   Excited to be in the country and looking forward to a […]

