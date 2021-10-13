Osimhen knows how to hurt opponents – Cannavaro

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has labelled Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as deadly. The 22-year-old Super Eagle is having a good run of form with the Partenopei and out of six appearances in Serie A, he has managed to score four goals. These strikes came against Udinese, Sampdoria (2), and Cagliari. Cannavaro, who currently is the manager of Chinese club Guangzhou, believes Napoli have what it takes to win the Scudetto this season but singled out Osimhen for praise.

‘Salah and De Bruyne were good enough for Chelsea, but Lukaku wasn’t ready’ – Inside the Blues’ famous loan system “Napoli are solid,” the former Ballon d’Or winner told Tribal Football. “They can win the Scudetto. But beware of the two sides from Milan. “Spalletti’s team looks like a wall at times and have different solutions. [Victor] Osimhen was thought to be a crazy horse, but in the box, he knows how to hurt the opponents.

