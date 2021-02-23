Sports

Osimhen leaves hospital after head injury

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has left the hospital in Bergamo and will return to Naples after going into coma following a head injury according to agency report.

 

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Osimhen was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning after suffering a head injury in the closing stages of Napoli’s 4-2 loss at Atalanta.

 

The Nigerian international was taken to a hospital in Bergamo where he underwent a test. However, the test yields an inconclusive result, and Osimhen spent the night in the hospital.

 

Napoli released a statement that he would undergo another test on Monday morning, and it appears the test has been carried out.

 

The 22-year-old has now been discharged from the hospital and has returned to Naples. However, the Super Eagles star is still a doubt for the second leg of Napoli’s Europa League clash.

 

According to De Nicola per Radio Kiss Kiss, Osimhen may miss the must-win clash, but it depends on the decision of the team doctor

