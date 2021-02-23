Osimhen leaves hospital after head injury

Segun Bailey Abuja

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has left the hospital in Bergamo and will return to Naples after going into coma following a head injury according to agency report.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Osimhen was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning after suffering a head injury in the closing stages of Napoli’s 4-2 loss at Atalanta.

The Nigerian international was taken to a hospital in Bergamo where he underwent a test. However, the test yields an inconclusive result, and Osimhen spent the night in the hospital.

Napoli released a statement that he would undergo another test on Monday morning, and it appears the test has been carried out.

The 22-year-old has now been discharged from the hospital and has returned to Naples. However, the Super Eagles star is still a doubt for the second leg of Napoli’s Europa League clash.

According to De Nicola per Radio Kiss Kiss, Osimhen may miss the must-win clash, but it depends on the decision of the team doctor

