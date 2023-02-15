Osimhen like legendary Pele, say Serie A legends

Super Eagles and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been described as unstoppable by Sassuolo head coach Alessio Dionisi. Osimhen has made mincemeat of many of Serie A’s most notorious defences this season, scoring an astonishing 17 goals in 18 league games. The Nigerian forward was named the winner of the Serie A goal of the month award for his stunning Pele-like goal against Roma in January. And a few days ago, the 24-year-old deservedly beat others to be declared the league’s best player of that month. Next up for Napoli is a league clash against Sassuolo and the club’s head coach is wary of facing an Osimhen who has found the back of the net in each of his last six games. And the Italian manager has voiced his admiration for the Super Eagles striker.

“In Serie A, he’s a player who makes the difference,” Alessio Dionisi told Dazn as per Tutto Napoli. “If you defend low in the area he’s almost unstoppable, for us he’s unstoppable. If you defend high, he attacks spaces, maybe he can grow in the straits.” Alessio Dionisi is not the only football personality who has been impressed by Osimhen’s feats in recent times. Brazil legend and former Napoli striker Antonio Careca was full of praise for Osimhen after he scored his brilliant goal against AS Roma on January 29.

Remarking that he sees something of Pele in Osimhen’s strike, Careca told Calciomercato: “In the goal scored against Roma, I saw something similar to Pelé. “He dominated the ball, dominated the defender, and smashed the goal. In that goal, there is everything, technique, malice, and power.” Napoli’s matchday 23 face-off with Sassuolo will be played at the MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore in Reggio nell’Emilia on Friday, February 17.

