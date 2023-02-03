Osimhen, Lookman in battle for Serie A award

High flying Super Eagles stars in Italian Serie A, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, will be battling off the pitch for in Italy after they were both nominated for January’s Serie A player of the month award. The two Nigerian attackers delivered several spectacular performances in the colours of their respective clubs since the start of the season and are both at the top of the goal scorers table. Osimhen scored five goals and supplied an assist in five league matches played in January for Napoli, who currently top the league table.

After he was caged in the loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro, Osimhen became unstoppable as he found the net in Napoli’s victories over Sampdoria, Juventus, Salernitana and Roma. The highlight of his feats was the brilliant brace and assist he notched in the 5-1 demolition of Juventus at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

While Osimhen was pulling the strings for Napoli, Ademola Lookman was matching his compatriot’s exploits at Atalanta. Lookman registered five goals and two assists in four Serie A games in the same period under review. After firing blanks against Spezia on January 4, Lookman sparked back to life with consecutive braces against Salernitana and Juventus, a match where he contributed all of Atalanta’s goals in a thrilling 3-3 away draw. And last weekend, the former Leicester City winger netted a stunning strike to help Atalanta secure a 2-0 win at home to Sampdoria. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, AS Roma’s Paolo Dybala and Lazio’s Luis Alberto are the other players nominated alongside Osimhen and Lookman for the prestigious award.

