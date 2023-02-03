Sports

Osimhen, Lookman in battle for Serie A award

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

High flying Super Eagles stars in Italian Serie A, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, will be battling off the pitch for in Italy after they were both nominated for January’s Serie A player of the month award. The two Nigerian attackers delivered several spectacular performances in the colours of their respective clubs since the start of the season and are both at the top of the goal scorers table. Osimhen scored five goals and supplied an assist in five league matches played in January for Napoli, who currently top the league table.

After he was caged in the loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro, Osimhen became unstoppable as he found the net in Napoli’s victories over Sampdoria, Juventus, Salernitana and Roma. The highlight of his feats was the brilliant brace and assist he notched in the 5-1 demolition of Juventus at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

While Osimhen was pulling the strings for Napoli, Ademola Lookman was matching his compatriot’s exploits at Atalanta. Lookman registered five goals and two assists in four Serie A games in the same period under review. After firing blanks against Spezia on January 4, Lookman sparked back to life with consecutive braces against Salernitana and Juventus, a match where he contributed all of Atalanta’s goals in a thrilling 3-3 away draw. And last weekend, the former Leicester City winger netted a stunning strike to help Atalanta secure a 2-0 win at home to Sampdoria. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, AS Roma’s Paolo Dybala and Lazio’s Luis Alberto are the other players nominated alongside Osimhen and Lookman for the prestigious award.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

It’s all-inclusive administration, says new NFF boss, Gusau

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The newly-elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has said various national teams’ welfare will take topmost positions in the new board’s administration. According to the former Chairman of Chairmen of  the NFF, it is important to win trophies, but also need to develop football from the grassroots which will be the bedrock […]
News Sports

Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 26: I’ll end Esepo’s unbeaten run, boasts Ghana’s Agogo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Crack Ghanaian featherweight boxer, Emmanuel “Agogo” Mensah has declared that he will be the first to defeat Nigeria’s Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 26. Agbaje, who has won all his 10 professional bouts in Nigeria and England, and Mensah will headline the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica