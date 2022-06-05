Osimhen, Lookman return for Eagles against Sierra Leone, São Tomé

Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, and Everton striker, Ademola Lookman, are two of the players that are staging a return to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The new manager of the team, José Santos Peseiro, has called up captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 25 other players to the camp of the Super Eagles for this month’s qualifiers.

The Portuguese tactician has also invited goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Adewale Adeyinka, defenders Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Sani Faisal, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Innocent Bonke, and forwards Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers and Emmanuel Dennis – who were all part of the squad that played Mexico and Ecuador in prestige friendlies in the United States of America.

Peseiro has added Israeli –based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Lookman and Sadiq Umar. Nigeria welcome Sierra Leone to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in one of the Day 1 matches in the campaign, on Thursday June 9, before flying to Marrakech, Morocco to play away to São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, June 13.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...