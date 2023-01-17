Sports

Osimhen loves Napoli fans – Agent

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Super Eagles striker, Vict o r Osimhen, has said the striker has warmed his heart to Napoli fans and will love to celebrate with them with the Serie A title.

Since joining Napoli from Lille of France, the striker has been exceptional, leading the attack as the team move a step closer to winning the title after their 5-1 thrashing of Juventus at the weekend with Osimhen scoring two of those goals while also adding an assist in the victory.

The 24-year-old has been key role for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 14 Serie A appearances this season. Osimhen’s run of fine form has already attracted the attention of top clubs around Europe, with multiple Premier League sides all seriously keen on a move, but the Nigeria striker has remained focused on his game. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Calenda said Osimhen was focused on the title race with Napoli and not considering an exit. “The focus is on Naples. Victor is fine, he is happy and perfectly integrated with the people,” he said. “At the stadium he is the first to party, to dance with the fans. His goal is to win with this team and give a dream to a city he loves. There is nothing else but this. “Osimhen is a natural talent, physically devastating, I think the key is consistency. He was penalised by injuries and now he can express his potential calmly. “He is working well with the team, understanding and harmony are growing, and with Spalletti’s advice, he is constantly improving. He is maturing,” he said

 

