Osimhen makes Serie A team of the week

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the Italian Serie A team of the week, despite not finding the back of the net.
Osimhen made it to the team after an impressive debut for Napoli in their season opener against Parma on Sunday.
The 21-year-old came on as a second-half substituted with 35 minutes left to play and was able to create four big chances for his teammates as Napoli went on to win the game 2 – 0.
His performance against Parma drew praise from the boss, Gennaro Gattuso who described him as a very good player.
“Osimhen has a great attitude and is a better player than he’s shown on the pitch so far.
“I knew that he could help us in the second half. He has the intelligence of a 40-year old,” he said.

