Osimhen may miss Eagles' friendlies

Napoli new ‘bride’ Victor Osimhen may miss Super Eagles international friendly games against Algeria on October 9 and Tunisia four days later. The Nigerian international could miss the games as a result of the coronavirus. This comes after 14 members of their opponent Genoa tested positive to virus following their loss to Napoli on Sunday. Although Osimhen has not tested positive to the virus yet, he has undergone a test with the rest of his Napoli teammates and coaching staff.

Osimhen played for the entire duration of the encounter as they trashed their opponent by six goals to nil. The former Wolfsburg striker will get his test result along with other Napoli members in the next 24 hours.

Should it come back positive, Osimhen would have to self-isolate for ten days, and that could see him miss the Super Eagles games next week. Osimhen’s potential absence could open up space for Bordeaux’s Josh Maja,

