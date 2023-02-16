Osimhen, modern striker igniting transfer war in Europe, says France legend Trezeguet

France legend David Trezeguet has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a complete modern strier who is being sought after by big clubs across Europe. Osimhen has lit up Serie A with his all-round play; is the leading scorer with 17 goals in 18 appearances and Napoli are 15 points clear atop the table. This form has attracted him to big clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG Trezeguet has said more of Europe’s giant clubs are chasing the Napoli striker.

“I have followed him, everyone wants him,” Trezeguet told DAZN “Everyone is talking about him, in Germany, in France… he already did well in Lille. “Osimhen is a unique striker, the prototype of a modern striker. He is fast and moves so much on the pitch. “I think he has improved and can become an important striker. He knows what to do in every moment of the game.” Osimhen has a contract until the summer of 2025 and according to various media outlets, Napoli demand over 100 million Euros for his transfer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...