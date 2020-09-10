Osimhen, my only rival in Super Eagles –James

…as ex-international, Iloenyosi, tips star for call up

Molde FK of Norway, Leke James, has revealed that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, remain his only rival in the Super Eagles. James said he was open to represent Nigeria at the international level and declared his readiness to fight for his place if gets an opportunity to feature for the three-time African champions. According to him, only the newly signed Napoli star plays in his position as he assured of adding a lot of quality to the attacking line of the Nigeria national team.

Since Gernot Rohr took over as coach of the Super Eagles four years ago, a number of new Nigerian players plying their trades abroad have earned an invitation to the senior national team, including the likes of Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi, and Tyronne Ebuehi.

“If the chance comes I will be glad,” James told a whatsapp group, NSM Rebranded. “It doesn’t feel good (not to be called up) despite my form, but I will keep working hard and hopefully I will get my chance. My dream is to play for the Super Eagles, so I will keep waiting till I get that chance. “It’s a tough and highly physical league.

If you can succeed here, you can succeed in any other league. I look forward to playing for my country if invited, I am a center forward and only Victor Osihmen is in my position in the Super Eagles set up at the moment. “I know the Super Eagles will be playing two friendly games by next month and it will be a great honour to be invited into the team.”

Meanwhile, former Nigeria international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has thumbed up the exploit of Leke James in the Norwegian league and called for his invitation to feature for Nigeria ahead of the prestigious international friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and former champions Tunisia in Austria

