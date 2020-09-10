Sports

Osimhen, my only rival in Super Eagles –James

Posted on

…as ex-international, Iloenyosi, tips star for call up

Molde FK of Norway, Leke James, has revealed that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, remain his only rival in the Super Eagles. James said he was open to represent Nigeria at the international level and declared his readiness to fight for his place if gets an opportunity to feature for the three-time African champions. According to him, only the newly signed Napoli star plays in his position as he assured of adding a lot of quality to the attacking line of the Nigeria national team.

Since Gernot Rohr took over as coach of the Super Eagles four years ago, a number of new Nigerian players plying their trades abroad have earned an invitation to the senior national team, including the likes of Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi, and Tyronne Ebuehi.

“If the chance comes I will be glad,” James told a whatsapp group, NSM Rebranded. “It doesn’t feel good (not to be called up) despite my form, but I will keep working hard and hopefully I will get my chance. My dream is to play for the Super Eagles, so I will keep waiting till I get that chance. “It’s a tough and highly physical league.

If you can succeed here, you can succeed in any other league. I look forward to playing for my country if invited, I am a center forward and only Victor Osihmen is in my position in the Super Eagles set up at the moment. “I know the Super Eagles will be playing two friendly games by next month and it will be a great honour to be invited into the team.”

Meanwhile, former Nigeria international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has thumbed up the exploit of Leke James in the Norwegian league and called for his invitation to feature for Nigeria ahead of the prestigious international friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and former champions Tunisia in Austria

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Villa beat Arsenal to move out of relegation zone, Man City thump Watford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since 28 February, with one game to go, after Trezeguet’s priceless winner against Arsenal. Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful first-time finish after Tyrone Mings had diverted a corner into the Egypt international’s path to lift his side above […]
Sports

Everton, Liverpool in emotional post Covid-19 Merseyside clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Three months after the Premier League was forced on break by the coronavirus, Liverpool make the short trip across the city for an emotional Merseyside showdown with town rivals, Everton as both teams start a hectic schedule as games will be packed into a frantic 40 days before the season concludes on July 26.   […]
Sports

More confusions trail Osimhen’s Napoli move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•Italians outfit insist on fresh negotiation •Deal almost done, Lille chief insists There have been a new twist to the controversy surrounding the mooted move of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli as the Italian giants insist the negotiation will start all over again after the Lille attacker switched agent. The Nigerian looked set […]

