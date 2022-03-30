Osimhen named Serie A Player of the Month

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been rewarded for an excellent run of form for Napoli as he was voted Serie Player of the Month for March. The striker scored four goals in three matches in the year under review after netting a brace in both wins over Udinese and Verona. and beat AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu and on-loan Fiorentina midfielder Lucas Torreira to the award.

“The EA SPORTS Player Of The Month award for March has been assigned to Napoli player Victor Osimhen. The trophy will be presented during the pre-match of Napoli vs Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 10th April 2022 at 3.00pm at the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium in Naples, ” a statement by LEGA Serie A said. “The ranking was compiled according to the statistical data of Stats Perform (a system patented in 2010 with K-Sport), with the help of tracking data recorded by Hawk-Eye. For the final calculation were considered the matchdays from 28 to 30 of Serie A TIM 2021/2022.

“Osimhen has now achieved the status of one of the most dominant forwards in our league – said Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO. “Physical strength, speed, courage and determination make the number 9 one of the leaders of Napoli, an absolute reference point of the offensive plots of the Azzurri, as evidenced by the four goals in three matches in March”. Osimhen was hailed for his great technical level, physicality and defensive efforts. He was also adjudged to cover great grounds in his efforts to keep Napoli knocking on the Serie A door.

