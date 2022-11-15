Osimhen, Ndah out of Nigeria, Portugal friendly

Serie A highest goal scorer in the ongoing season, Victor Osimhen, has been ruled out of Nigeria’s high profile friendly game against Portugal due to injury and he has been replaced by Cyriel Dessers.

Also ruled out is Orlando Pirates’s defender, Olisa Ndah, with Chidozie Awaziem taking his place in the team that will tackle Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal.

The Nigeria Football Federation made the development known to the public on their Twitter handle as invited players continue to arrive the team’s camp. Osimhen’s absence will be a massive blow to Nigeria’s hopes of beating World Cup-bound Portugal in Lisbon.

The Napoli forward has been one of the best strikers in Europe so far this season as he is currently the Serie A top scorer going into the World Cup. As at the time of going to press, 11 players are already in camp with the team having their first training on Monday (yesterday) night.

The game against Portugal in Lisbon is taking place on Thursday, November 17 as Portugal continue their preparation for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup while Nigeria failed to qualify for the Mundial.

Some of the players currently in camp is the assistant captain of the Super Eagles, Williams Troost-Ekong, likewise Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi. Newly invited Boavista of Portugal midfielder, Bruno Onyemaechi, defender Kelvin Akpoguma, Oghenekaro Etebo, Chidiebube Duru and Emmanuel Dennis are also in camp.

Others are Paul Onuachu, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo with others expected to join the team ahead of the prestigious game

