Osimhen, Ndidi, Eagles’ most valuable players’

Victor Osimhen has joined his Super Eagles teammate Wilfred Ndidi as the most valuable Nigerian player after his rating shot up to 60 million euros.

Osimhen, who was valued at 3.5 million euros in 2019, has seen his value shoot up to 60million in less than three years following stellar showing for Charleroi, Lille and now Napoli within that period.

He was bought at close to 70 million euros by Napoli two summers ago but his real value according to Transfer market was €40 million.

Osimhen was named Serie A Player of the Month for September after hitting whopping seven goals in just five games across all competitions and it was not surprising his value increased from 50 million euros he was rated earlier in the year to 60million.

