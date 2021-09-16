Sports

Osimhen, Ndidi, Iheanacho face-off in Europa League

It will be faceoff as three Super Eagles players clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with Leicester City welcoming Napoli to the King Power Stadium. There was doubt about the participation of Super Eagles striker, Osimhen and two other Napoli players, David Ospina and Amir Rrahmani, after they’ve all travelled to the UK’s red list countriesinthelasttendays. Osimhen was part of the Nigerian squad that beat Cape Verde in Mindelo in a 2022 World Cup qualifier last Tuesday.

Cape Verde is one of the countries on the UK’s coronavirus red list. And as per the government rules, anyone that has been to a red list country and travelling to the UK must quarantine for ten days or must have stayed ten days in a country on the amber or green list.

While Italy is not on the UK’s red list, it’s only been eight days since Osimhen returned from Cape Verde, and that would’ve ruled him out of Thursday’s clash. However, according to Calcio- Napoli24, UEFA has reached an agreement with the UK to allow the players to enter the country without the need to quarantine.

Asaresult, Napolihavenowincludedthe22- year-oldinthetravellingsquad fortheclash. Osimhenwillhopetoopen hisaccountfortheseasonwhenGliAzzurritakeontheFoxes. They were however cleared for the game and they will all be available for Napoli against Leicester City on Thursday. The match will also see Osimhen come up against his international teammates, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

