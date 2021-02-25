Sports

Osimhen, Ndidi make list of top 150 most expensive playes

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been ranked the 98th most expensive player in the world according to the latest KPMG report published on the market value of 150 football stars. Wilfred Ndidi is also on the list. The 22-year-old currently holds the status of Africa’s most expensive player after his move from Lille to Napoli last summer. His signature cost the Italian League giants about €83 million and the report values the former youth international at €50 million (about N29 billion). And this makes him the most valued Nigerian footballer.

In spite of a fall of €6.8 million on his valuation from December 2020, the Nigerian still ranks higher than the duo of Paul Pogba and Kalidou Koulibaly. Also on the list of the 150 most valued players in the world is Leicester City defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, who is ranked 122nd in the globe.

Top 10 most valuable footballers in the world according to KPMG Kylian Mbappe €185m Harry Kane €125m Raheem Sterling €125m Jadon Sancho €117.6m Neymar €115m Mohamed Salah €115m Marcus Rashford €115m Marcus Rashford €113.5m Alexander-Arnold €110.8m Sadio Mane €110m The former Genk player is currently priced at €44.2 million (about 26 Billion Naira) following the rise of a million Euros from December 2020 as reported by Score Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man United hammer Magpies 4-1 as ‘Master’ Pep beats ‘Apprentice’ Arteta 1-0

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

        *Draws for Chelsea, Saints, Everton, Liverpool   Manchester United scored three late goals at Newcastle to earn a 4-1 victory and help ease the misery inflicted by the heavy defeat against Tottenham. In the earlier game, Raheem Sterling scored the winner as Manchester City edged past Arsenal to climb up to […]
Sports

Eagles to play two friendlies in Portugal September

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles could be returning to action in September as the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed plans to host two friendlies for the team. Nigeria, like other countries, has had their international footballing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Eagles are set to play two friendly games during the […]
Sports

Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori joins Milan on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has joined Serie A leaders AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old, who won his only full England cap in November 2019, completed his medical in Italy on Friday. It is understood there is an option for Milan to make the deal permanent for £25m plus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica