Osimhen, Ndidi make list of top 150 most expensive playes

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been ranked the 98th most expensive player in the world according to the latest KPMG report published on the market value of 150 football stars. Wilfred Ndidi is also on the list. The 22-year-old currently holds the status of Africa’s most expensive player after his move from Lille to Napoli last summer. His signature cost the Italian League giants about €83 million and the report values the former youth international at €50 million (about N29 billion). And this makes him the most valued Nigerian footballer.

In spite of a fall of €6.8 million on his valuation from December 2020, the Nigerian still ranks higher than the duo of Paul Pogba and Kalidou Koulibaly. Also on the list of the 150 most valued players in the world is Leicester City defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, who is ranked 122nd in the globe.

Top 10 most valuable footballers in the world according to KPMG Kylian Mbappe €185m Harry Kane €125m Raheem Sterling €125m Jadon Sancho €117.6m Neymar €115m Mohamed Salah €115m Marcus Rashford €115m Marcus Rashford €113.5m Alexander-Arnold €110.8m Sadio Mane €110m The former Genk player is currently priced at €44.2 million (about 26 Billion Naira) following the rise of a million Euros from December 2020 as reported by Score Nigeria.

