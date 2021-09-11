Osimhen needs special visa to play vs Leicester City in Europa League

Victor Osimhen will now need a special visa from the UK should he want to feature in next week’s UEFA Europa League group game at Leicester City. La Republica has reported that Osimhen will require a special visa to enter the UK for this game after he visited Cape Verde, which is on the Red List of the Coronavirus safety guidelines. Osimhen scored a goal for the Super Eagles to beat home team, Cape Verde, Tuesday in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. He will now be a day short of the minimum 10 days quarantine he will need to undergo before he will be allowed into England for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Leicester City.

In the meantime, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to revert to his 1-4-2-3- 1 formation for tomorrow’s Serie A home game against Juventus after Osimhen match ban was reduced to only a game. Osimhen is now available for the game, but has had to pay a bigger fine after Napoli appeal against his red card versus Venezia was upheld.

Like this: Like Loading...