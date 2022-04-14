Osimhen not for sale at any price, Napoli insist

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is very unlikely to leave Napoli in the summer despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, TEAMtalk reports. The Nigeria international, 23, is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers. Osimhen has operated at better than a goal every other game across all competitions for Napoli this season. That, combined with his age and rapid development year on year has made him an enticing prospect for the Premier League’s big hitters.

Indeed, Man Utd and Arsenal have both drawn links with the marksman. Cashrich Newcastle too are in the mix with a potential Osimhen arrival at St. James’ Park a real statement of intent. However, the Serie A club do not wish to lose their star player, sources in Italy say. We understand Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is prioritising keeping him in Naples above all else.

Osimhen was signed by Napoli for around £60million from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2020. That lofty figure raised eyebrows, but is increasingly looking like a canny piece of business two years on. And with the English clubs circling, Laurentiis is prepared to fight off any and all interest. To do so, he is now prepared to be more financially strident in renewals for some of the club’s older players. It’s understood that a price tag of £100m has been put on the player, but sources have told TEAMtalk that any move would prove ‘difficult’ even at that price. Last week, the striker’s agent, Roberto Calenda, stated how Napoli is a great place to be for the striker’s development. “There are no problems,” Calenda said via Football Italia. “Victor has already proved his close bond with this club.

“I don’t want to waste time talking about this, the situation is ridiculous. Just move on and talk about football. “Osimhen is a young striker and with the right tips, his development is natural. [Napoli manager] Luciano Spalletti improves the players he works with. “Everyone is happy about how things are going, Napoli are a precise choice for the striker’s development, as a man and as a footballer.” For this summer at least, it appears the Osimhen suitors will have to look elsewhere.

