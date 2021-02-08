Osimhen not fully fit, says Napoli coach

Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has said Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is yet to attain full fitness despite returning to the starting eleven of the Serie A side.

Osimhen was hauled off in the 57th minute of the 2-1 loss at Genoa in a Serie A fixture on Sunday and questions have been raised regarding the fitness of the Nigerian after he failed to score in the tie.

Gattuso during a post-match conference said though Osimhen is already showing glimpse of what to come from him but is yet to be 100 percent fit.

“Osimhen was out for three months, he had COVID and a shoulder injury, so he’s not at 100 per cent.

We don’t have a magic wand, but he is showing some glimmers of hope. “We know his characteristics, but he has barely played for us this season,” he said.

Napoli dwindling performance in the league continues as they have now lost 7 matches in 20 league games.

