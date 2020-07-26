Sports

Osimhen off on holiday as Napoli mum on transfer

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has joined his best friend, Samuel Chukwueze, on a welldeserved holiday as the football world awaits the formal announcement of his transfer to Napoli.

 

According to a report by a Nigeria journalist based in Germany, Oma Okatugba, the former junior international flew out for a deserved holiday along with Villarreal winger, Chukwueze, as well as his girlfriend. Osimhen will certainly need to recharge the batteries ahead of a new and exciting chapter of his promising career.

 

Despite reports from different media across the world hinting of the announcement of the Napoli transfer last week, the Serie A still failed to issue any statement.

 

The transfer has continue to draw several comments across the world, as the Lille striker along with Super Eagles teammate jetted out on holidays courtesy of a private jet made available to them possibly by the owner of his Ligue 1 club. Serie A club Napoli were widely reported to announce Osimhen’s signing Friday, but like several other days when this was expected to happen, the Italian club’s various social media accounts did not mention anything like that.

 

However, the much-awaited announcement is now expected in the new week, again according to most media outlets that have been covering this move, whose cost has been put at between 50 and 81 million Euros (N26,000,000,000 – N42,120,000,000) depending on the source you believe.

 

Transfer talks have negotiated several crazy turns that included Osimhen at a time denying it, then firing his first agent and appointing another as well as the striker undergoing a medical “mafia-style” in Rome to outsmart the ever-prying Italian Paparazzi.

