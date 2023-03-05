Osimhen on same level as Haaland, Mbappe, Rashford, says ex-Napoli star

A former Napoli star, Roberto Sosa, has described Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, as one of the best in the world, pitching him in the same tent as Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United youngster, Marcus Rashford. Having netted in eight consecutive matches, Osimhen came very close to equaling a Serie A record held by former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, but saw his header come off the woodwork as Napoli suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Lazio at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Friday night. Haaland, Mbappe and Rashford have been firing on all cylinders this term, scoring 33, 29, and 25 goals respectively in all competitions, while Osimhen is on 21 for the season.

Sosa has backed Osimhen to score at least 25 goals this season – a target which is achievable considering that Napoli still have thirteen matches left to play in the Serie A and are well placed to qualify for the Champions League last eight.

“He’s an extraordinary striker, I think he can even surpass the threshold of twenty-five goals. He always demonstrates a decisive competitive hunger, as in the realization against Empoli in which he was able to find himself ready and ravenous,” Sosa said on Sportitalia, via IamNaples. “Furthermore, he was also able to score extraordinary goals, such as against the Giallorossi. We are talking about a striker who could be considered at the level of Haaland, Mbappe and Rashford.”

