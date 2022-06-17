Osimhen, others’ transfer values shoot up

The stellar performances of Super Eagles players for their various clubs in Europe have seen their transfer market value shot up, the latest Transfermarkt update has revealed. Per data provided on renowned stats website Transfermarkt, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is now valued at €65 million, the highest market value of his career.

Osimhen was valued at 60 million euros, but after scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in all competitions for Napoli, the former Lille has seen an upward review of his value. With the new estimation, the 23-yearold forward is both the number one ranked Super Eagles and Napoli player. He is ranked 7th among all the players in the Serie A and 38th in the world. Osimhen scored four goals, the third ever Nigerian player to do so, as the Super Eagles thrashed Sao Tome and Principe in a record 10-0 win. A couple of other Super Eagles players also enjoyed increases in their market values.

After a season where he smashed 15 Bundesliga goals, Union Berlin forward T a i w o Awoniyi is now valued at an all-time high of 20 million euros. The 24-yearold is the most valuable player at the German club, the third in Nigeria, and the 46th in the German top flight.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...