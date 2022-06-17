Sports

Osimhen, others’ transfer values shoot up

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The stellar performances of Super Eagles players for their various clubs in Europe have seen their transfer market value shot up, the latest Transfermarkt update has revealed. Per data provided on renowned stats website Transfermarkt, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is now valued at €65 million, the highest market value of his career.

Osimhen was valued at 60 million euros, but after scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in all competitions for Napoli, the former Lille has seen an upward review of his value. With the new estimation, the 23-yearold forward is both the number one ranked Super Eagles and Napoli player. He is ranked 7th among all the players in the Serie A and 38th in the world. Osimhen scored four goals, the third ever Nigerian player to do so, as the Super Eagles thrashed Sao Tome and Principe in a record 10-0 win. A couple of other Super Eagles players also enjoyed increases in their market values.
After a season where he smashed 15 Bundesliga goals, Union Berlin forward T a i w o Awoniyi is now valued at an all-time high of 20 million euros. The 24-yearold is the most valuable player at the German club, the third in Nigeria, and the 46th in the German top flight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool face Chelsea in early title showdown, Arsenal aim to stop rot at Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool and Chelsea face off in the first heavyweight clash between title contenders of the Premier League season, while Arsenal aim to get off the mark when they visit Manchester City on Saturday. Arsenal suffered at the hands of Chelsea last weekend as Romelu Lukaku scored on his second debut in a 2-0 win […]
Sports

Jacobs makes 100m return in stellar Nairobi sprint field

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs runs his first 100 metres since his shock win at the Tokyo Games last year in Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic meet in the Kenyan capital. Jacobs and silver medallist Fred Kerley will go head-to-head for the first time since the Olympics. Their clash comes six weeks since Jacobs stormed […]
Sports

World Cup Playoff: Nigeria, Ghana in final showdown in Abuja

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

After playing out a goalless draw in thefirstlegof theQatar2022FIFA World Cup last week, Ghana and Nigeria will again file out for the decisive battle today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.   The Black Stars were able to hold the star-studded Nigerian team at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, but a winner must […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica