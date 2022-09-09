Osimhen out for two weeks

…as England legend says striker destined for EPL

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will be out for about two weeks after he was forced out of UEFA Champions League home win over Liverpool. Napoli stunned Liverpool 4-1 in an opening Group A match of the Champions League Wednesday night. However, Osimhen, who had to pass a late fitness test due to a muscle strain, was forced out of the clash by the 43rd minute. Radio journalist Buchi Laba, who is close to Osimhen, has reported the striker did not injure his hamstring and will be back in action no later than two weeks. “Victor Osimhen confirmed to me that he went off just for precaution. He didn’t pull his hamstring. Just a feel,” Laba tweeted. “He can walk freely, so not serious. He said he will be back 1-2 weeks maximum.” The striker could therefore miss this weekend’s Serie A clash vs Spezia as well as a UEFA Champions League trip to Scotland to face Rangers next week. Meanwhile, Jonathan Woodgate, a former England international has said Osimhen is a player destined to play in the Premier League. Woodgate who is one of the analysts on the BBC website during Napoli’s faceoff with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday said Osimhen was causing all sorts of problems for Reds defenders. Although Osimhen missed a penalty, he played a key role as Napoli raced to a first-half 3-0 lead.

