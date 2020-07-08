Osimhen prefers EPL move to Napoli

…targets Man United, Arsenal Lille offer 25m Euros for replacement

There might be a new twist in the transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as it was reported that the player is holding on for offers from English Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal. Osimhen is set to reject a move to Napoli and wait for the EPL team to launch an official bid with reports from Football Italia in Italy claiming sources close to the Nigerian star, 21, have confirmed the forward will reject Gennaro Gattuso’s side, who has pursued him for months now.

Osimhen met boss Gattuso and was even invited to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ home on the island of Capri. On leaving, the striker was said to have asked for a few days to think about his next move. But after weeks of being charmed by Napoli, Osimhen is on the verge of knocking them back in order to try to force a move to the Premier League. Napoli had agreed to a £46million fee to sign Osimhen, say reports in Italy. The Serie A giants, who’ve endured a horror season by their high standards, were also said to have offered him a monster salary.

Osimhen has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s top prospects. The eight-cap Nigeria international has scored 18 goals in just 38 games for Lille this season, while laying on six assists. And the Ligue 1 side are unwilling to let him go cheaply.

While Napoli are thought to have negotiated Lille down to just £46m, Arsenal were recently told to fork out “close to what they paid for Nicolas Pepe” last summer: £72m. Meanwhile, Lille have made an official bid worth 25 million Euros to KAA Gent for Canada striker Jonathan David, who is regarded as a direct replacement for Victor Osimhen David, 20, was joint top scorer of the Belgian league this past season with 18 goals and has a contract with Gent till 2023. It has been reported that Gent will be holding out for at least 35 million Euros as the player has also interested clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

