Osimhen: Pride of a nation

These are very good and interesting times for Nigerian players as some of them are gradually standing up to be counted in their respective clubs. I recall the exploits of the Super Eagles’ golden generation in the 90s. They were a delight to watch and it was no surprise the country was rated number 5 in the world at some point and the most entertaining team at the USA 94 World Cup.

The ‘golden boys’ won the AFCON title for the first time outside Nigeria in 1994, qualified for the World Cup same year for the first time, won the Olympic football event gold at Atlanta 1996 and also qualified for the France 98 World Cup. Sunday Oliseh, Austin Okocha, Peter Rufai, Rasidi Yekini, Samson Siasia, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amuneke, Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Stephen Keshi, Uche Okechukwu, Austin Eguavoen, Mobi Oparaku, Finidi George, Garba Lawal and Tijani Babangida are some of the players that made Nigerians happy with good results at the time. Today, some players are also working hard, showing so much promise in recent times, giving fans of the game hope that the current Eagles could replicate the feat achieved by the golden generation players. No doubt, Eagles’ top striker, Victor Osimhen, is a stand-out lad among those in good form.

In the colours of Lille FC of France, the 21-year-old emerged the top striker of the team after he registered 18 goals with six assists last season. He also won the best African player award for the season in France. Osimhen is the most ‘wanted’ Super Eagles player based on his current form and ratings.

Lille placed a whopping $60m on the player and Serie A side Napoli tabled the money. Management of Napoli and Lille have agreed on the move but a confident Osimhen is targeting a move to the English Premier League. While Manchester United and Arsenal were struggling over who gets him, EPL champions Liverpool reportedly hijacked the deal and could pay even more than Napoli’s $60m to land Osimhen. As a Nigerian, I am so proud that Osimhen is so hot to command such a price tag in Europe with top clubs falling over one another for his signature. Barcelona and Real Madrid are some of the other top teams said to be interested in the Nigerian forward, who is certain to break the transfer record of Nigerian players abroad.

It could be recalled that Kelechi Iheanacho, from Manchester City moved to Leicester City for a transfer fee of £25m, Odion Ighalo moved from Watford to Changchun Yatai for £20m, Ahmed Musa, from CSKA Moscow to Leicester City for £17m while John Obi Mikel, from Lyn Oslo joined Chelsea for a fee of £16m. Wilfred Ndidi moved from Racing Genk to Leicester City for a fee of £15m but last season, Alex Iwobi erased the record books with a £40m move from Arsenal to Everton. The new kid on the prowl is Osimhen.

With a good agent, he is good enough to feature for a big team now to boost chances of being in the running for the African best player award in the nearest future. Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah, both of Liverpool, are still favourites after helping the Reds to clinch their first EPL title in 30 years. CAF has cancelled the 2020 edition because of COVID -19 effects. However, Osimhen’s stock is on the rise. His former coach in the national U-17 team, Emmanuel Amuneke, said the sky was the limit for the striker.

Amuneke said: “Victor (Osimhen) is extremely talented, focused and he is a fighter who is always hungry for good results. I am not surprised about his progress and we are yet to see his best.” Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and top shots in the Nigeria Football Federation should be in touch with this player to show him love and encourage him to do better for his team and Nigeria.

Osimhen needs a sound psychologist to work on his temperament and also prepare him for the future challenges as a big player he is gradually turning out to be in world football. Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester, Moses Simon of Nantes and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal are other top Eagles stars currently making waves but they need to further improve to boost their respective careers. Osimhen is a pride of the nation and I expect him to remain focused and humble to get much better.

Like this: Like Loading...