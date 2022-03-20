Sports

Osimhen ready to crush Ghana

…hits brace for Napoli

 

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has showed his readiness to lead the team to a victory when Nigeria faceoff against the Black Stars of Ghana in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

 

Nigeria is expected to take on Ghana over two legs with the first leg coming up on March 25 in Ghana and the second leg four days later in Abuja. Osimhen scored a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 defeat of Udinese, with the Naples side coming from a goal down to secure the win.

 

With the goals, Osimhen has become the first Nigerian player to hit double figures in two different Serie A seasons. The brace took the 23-yearold’s league tally to 11 goals after 20 league appearances so far in this campaign.

 

After Gerard Deulofeu’s opening goal for Udinese in the first-half, Osimhen inspired his team’s fight-back with a header off Mario Rui’s cross in the 52nd minute.

 

The Nigeria star turned up again to put the Partenopeans ahead with his second goal, three minutes after the hourmark. It was his third brace in the Italian top-flight this term and he has now achieved a feat former Nigeria stars like Obafemi Martins, Nwankwo Kanu, Ayo Makinwa and Obinna Nsofor never did in Serie A.

 

It would be recalled that the former Lille star also scored a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 away win against Hellas Verona. After scoring four goals in his last two matches, Osimhen’s form comes as good news for Nigeria ahead of the Ghana clash.

 

