Osimhen rejects Man United, Chelsea, others

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has rejected overtures from big European sides including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham insisting he is keen on winning trophies for his Italian side Napoli including Serie A. Osimhen made this vow amidst the Eagles’ fall in the latest FIFA rankings.

The Eagles forward has been on the radar of top clubs including Real Madrid following a blistering start to the new season before the World Cup break with many predicting a potential January move for the striker after he scored impressive nine goals in just 11 Serie A matches. However, the former Lille of France insisted he had no intention of leaving Naples now, insisting the club stand, a chance of winning titles this season. “It’s one of the best European clubs and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy.

It’s hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs in Italy, right now I am only focused on this season because we haven’t done anything yet. We must win something and then we’ll see what happens,” he told Il Mattino. Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will now drop to being the 35th-best team in the world and fifth in Africa, when the latest FIFA Rankings are announced Thursday. Qatar 2022 finalists Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Cameroon will overtake the Eagles in the latest ratings to be released by FIFA Thursday.

 

Our Reporters

