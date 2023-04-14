Osimhen returns to full training at Napoli

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full training with his Serie A side Napoli. The striker returned to full training at Napoli after missing the last two weeks because of an adductor problem Soccernet.ng reports. Osimhen has arguably been the best player at Napoli this season. He has been the major lynchpin for the Partenopeans this season scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. However, he sustained an injury while on international duty with Nigeria in March. Because of this, he has missed Napoli’s previous three games, and the results were unconvincing. The Partenopeans were crushed by AC Milan in Serie A, but they got back on track with a 2-1 win against Lecce. The last game that Osimhen missed was their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against AC Milan, and his absence was duly felt. Napoli lacked the cutting edge in the box, and they paid for it, as they succumbed 1-0 to the Rossoneri. Napoli return to action this weekend against Hellas Verona, and ahead of the fixture, the club has confirmed that Osimhen has returned to full training.