Osimhen returns to full training at Napoli

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full training with his Serie A side Napoli. The striker returned to full training at Napoli after missing the last two weeks because of an adductor problem Soccernet.ng reports. Osimhen has arguably been the best player at Napoli this season. He has been the major lynchpin for the Partenopeans this season scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. However, he sustained an injury while on international duty with Nigeria in March. Because of this, he has missed Napoli’s previous three games, and the results were unconvincing. The Partenopeans were crushed by AC Milan in Serie A, but they got back on track with a 2-1 win against Lecce. The last game that Osimhen missed was their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against AC Milan, and his absence was duly felt. Napoli lacked the cutting edge in the box, and they paid for it, as they succumbed 1-0 to the Rossoneri. Napoli return to action this weekend against Hellas Verona, and ahead of the fixture, the club has confirmed that Osimhen has returned to full training.
Related Articles
Grange School retains Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming meet
Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma were pivotal to the Ikeja-based school’s triumph accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze – leaving British International School to place second with six gold, seven silver and six bronze medals while Children International School was third with four gold, five silver […]
UEFA League: Napoli thrash Liverpool, Richarlison scores Spurs double
Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in their first Champions League Group A game on a night to forget in Italy. Jurgen Klopp’s side were 3-0 down at half time but it could easily have been more as Alisson saved a penalty and Virgil van Dijk made a goalline block, reports the BBC. Piotr Zielinski […]
Nigeria’s Mixed 4x400m team excited by African Record
Although they would have been hoping to at least make the final of their event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria’s Mixed 4x400m quartet comprising Emmanuel Ojeli, Imaobong Nse Uko, Samson Nathaniel and Patience Okon-George will leave the competition with their heads held high after storming to a new African Record of 3:13.60 to […]