Osimhen: Rivalling Maradona’s status in Naples

To every Naeopolitan, Diego Maradona was a god; he brought to them something more than football, he wiped off their derision after he led them to their second-ever Serie A title but the city of Naples waited for 39 years before they could witness the birth of another demi-god, a certain Victor Osimhen who is firing them to their third diadem.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are some of the world’s leading strikers but it is hard to see anyone more complete as a striker than Osimhen who has taken the Serie A by storm with his endless goals and countless energy and strength.

Osimhen just cannot stop scoring and the 24-year-old rattled the net for the sixth game in a row in midweek when he found his range in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

In Serie A, Osimhen has scored 18 times in 18 starts this season but there is so much more to his game. His speed terrifies defenders, as does his strength. He links play superbly and has developed a deadly understanding with fellow attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, another of Europe’s top players this season.

Roaring his team on from the sidelines after he had been substituted during a recent win over Roma, Osimhen showed himself to be a natural leader. His goal in that game – controlling the ball on his chest and knee before despatching a sweet volley – was one of the best in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Signing for his Serie A outfit from LOSC Lille for a mammoth £71.5m in 2020, the 24-year-old Nigerian powerhouse has scored 47 goals and supplied 13 assists from 85 appearances and this remarkable tally has been integral for the robustness of the runaway leaders – Napoli have been electric this season, 15 points clear in first after winning 20 of the first 23 matches of the term.

With 20 goals in all competitions, Osimhen heads into the summer window as one of the most in-demand players in the market and has now been courted by big sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. However, the striker is not bothered b y the hype around him as he is focused on the big goal of leading Napoli to success and cementing his place as one of the greatest in the history of the club.

“When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues,” he said. “And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team. “But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies.”

Maradona won the league and European Cup with Napoli and Osimhen is also in the hunt for two trophies and if he masterminds success in both Serie A and Champions League, he could rival Maradona’s immortality story in Naples

Like this: Like Loading...