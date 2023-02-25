Sports

Osimhen: Rivalling Maradona’s status in Naples

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

To every Naeopolitan, Diego Maradona was a god; he brought to them something more than football, he wiped off their derision after he led them to their second-ever Serie A title but the city of Naples waited for 39 years before they could witness the birth of another demi-god, a certain Victor Osimhen who is firing them to their third diadem.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are some of the world’s leading strikers but it is hard to see anyone more complete as a striker than Osimhen who has taken the Serie A by storm with his endless goals and countless energy and strength.

 

Osimhen just cannot stop scoring and the 24-year-old rattled the net for the sixth game in a row in midweek when he found his range in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

In Serie A, Osimhen has scored 18 times in 18 starts this season but there is so much more to his game. His speed terrifies defenders, as does his strength. He links play superbly and has developed a deadly understanding with fellow attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, another of Europe’s top players this season.

Roaring his team on from the sidelines after he had been substituted during a recent win over Roma, Osimhen showed himself to be a natural leader. His goal in that game – controlling the ball on his chest and knee before despatching a sweet volley – was one of the best in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Signing for his Serie A outfit from LOSC Lille for a mammoth £71.5m in 2020, the 24-year-old Nigerian powerhouse has scored 47 goals and supplied 13 assists from 85 appearances and this remarkable tally has been integral for the robustness of the runaway leaders – Napoli have been electric this season, 15 points clear in first after winning 20 of the first 23 matches of the term.

With 20 goals in all competitions, Osimhen heads into the summer window as one of the most in-demand players in the market and has now been courted by big sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. However, the striker is not bothered b y the hype around him as he is focused on the big goal of leading Napoli to success and cementing his place as one of the greatest in the history of the club.

“When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues,” he said. “And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team. “But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies.”

Maradona won the league and European Cup with Napoli and Osimhen is also in the hunt for two trophies and if he masterminds success in both Serie A and Champions League, he could rival Maradona’s immortality story in Naples

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: United keep Champions League hopes alive with Palace win, Saints draw with Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Manchester United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were under pressure after Leicester City’s earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool add to Villa’s relegation worries with 2-0 win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Jonjo Shelvey salvages point for Newcastle to deny West Ham *Hammers draw with Burnley Liverpool marked their first home game since becoming Premier League champions with victory, scoring twice in the second half to see off a stubborn Aston Villa. The Reds, who were beaten by Manchester City 4-0 on Thursday, were far from their […]
Sports

National team coaches not HELPing home-based players ENOUGH to succeed –Dele Aiyenugba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA says he is looking forward to winning something great with his new club, Kwara United. Excerpts… It all started with Kwara Stars years back and now you are with Kwara United, what’s the affiliation with Kwara? Kwara is like home to me, Kwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica