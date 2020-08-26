Sports

Osimhen scores in first Napoli training

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen marked his first training at his new Serie A side Napoli with a goal to the delight of the fans and his coach, Gattuso.

 

The 21-year-old forward reported to the club last weekend and he was involved in his first training session of the 2020-2021 campaign with the rest of the team.

 

Osimhen who met his new team-mates on Sunday arrived at the club’s training base in San Paolo looking lively and ready to go. Meanwhile, the former Lille forward was among the goal scorers yesterday as he scored his first goal in front of excited Gil Azzurri faithful at the Patini stadium.

 

Osimhen who is Napoli’s most expensive transfer converted a low cross from Kevin Malcuit cross from close range.

 

After the training session, he took to his social media handle to express his delight. “Good training session with the lads,” Osimhen tweeted.

 

Osimhen and his teammates will spend the next 11 days at their training base in Castel di Sangro and they are expected to take part in a three- team-friendly, before their first real friendly game against Teramo on Friday, September 4

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

