Osimhen set for Napoli return Jan 3

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could end his stay on the sideline due to injury earlier than expected as he is now projected to return to action for his Serie A side Napoli on January 3.

He has been on the sideline since he suffered an injury during Nigeria’s infamous 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers Benin City, Edo State last November.

He had earlier been scheduled to return to action on January 20 for Napoli’s Super Cup encounter with Juventus after undergoing rehabilitation in Belgium but a report in Italy has now suggested the former Lille of France star will now make his comeback on Sunday in a Serie A clash with Cagliari.

Osimhen’s last game for Napoli before the shoulder injury was on November 8, against Bologna in the Italian Serie A and he netted the winner in his side’s lone goal victory at Renato Dall’Ara, but he has since missed seven domestic top flight games and four in the UEFA Europa League.

However, respectable sports paper Football Italia has now reported that Osimhen is in the final stage of his recovery from injury is expected back in Naples on Wednesday from the hospital where he is receiving treatment in Belgium.

“He has trained on his own without any complications during his recuperation in Belgium and looks ready for action,” the paper reported.

That would also confirm Osimhen’s opportunity of facing five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, when Napoli face Juventus in the Italian Super Cup on January 20, which would make up for their botched Serie A clash in October.

Juventus were awarded three points after Napoli failed to show up for the encounter, due to confusion enacted by an outbreak of coronavirus in their camp, but Osimhen’s club won an appeal against a walkover and point deduction handed them by the league body.

Both sides will now go for a replay at a later date, but the biggest news for now is that Osimhen could be back playing once again as early as this Sunday, then turn his attention on other games leading up to the January 20 face off with Juve

Like this: Like Loading...