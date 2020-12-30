Sports

Osimhen set for Napoli return Jan 3

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could end his stay on the sideline due to injury earlier than expected as he is now projected to return to action for his Serie A side Napoli on January 3.

He has been on the sideline since he suffered an injury during Nigeria’s infamous 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers Benin City, Edo State last November.

He had earlier been scheduled to return to action on January 20 for Napoli’s Super Cup encounter with Juventus after undergoing rehabilitation in Belgium but a report in Italy has now suggested the former Lille of France star will now make his comeback on Sunday in a Serie A clash with Cagliari.

Osimhen’s last game for Napoli before the shoulder injury was on November 8, against Bologna in the Italian Serie A and he netted the winner in his side’s lone goal victory at Renato Dall’Ara, but he has since missed seven domestic top flight games and four in the UEFA Europa League.

However, respectable sports paper Football Italia has now reported that Osimhen is in  the final stage of his recovery from injury is expected back in Naples on Wednesday from the hospital where he is receiving treatment in Belgium.

“He has trained on his own without any complications during his recuperation in Belgium and looks ready for action,” the paper reported.

That would also confirm Osimhen’s opportunity of facing five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, when Napoli face Juventus in the Italian Super Cup on January 20, which would make up for their botched Serie A clash in October.

 

Juventus were awarded three points after Napoli failed to show up for the encounter, due to confusion enacted by an outbreak of coronavirus in their camp, but Osimhen’s club won an appeal against a walkover and point deduction handed them by the league body.

 

Both sides will now go for a replay at a later date, but the biggest news for now is that Osimhen could be back playing once again as early as this Sunday, then turn his attention on other games leading up to the January 20 face off with Juve

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.   Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR. […]
Sports

Aondofar backs Waldrum to fly high with Super Falcons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

A Nigerian and former Tulsa Roughnecks (now Tulsa FC) player and head coach, Tama Aondofar, has backed new Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, to succeed with the Nigeria national women’s team. Aondofar, the first black coach to earn the prestigious United States Soccer Federation Grade A License in the State of Oklahoma, in 1999, applauded […]
Sports

Arsenal fancied to beat Leicester

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Arsenal’s poor run of Premier League results away to elite-level clubs continued at Manchester City but they showed enough to suggest they can beat Leicester on home turf.   The Foxes have put in a couple of disappointing domestic displays since enjoying a fast start to the season and are struggling with injury problems.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica