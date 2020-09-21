Sports

Osimhen shines in Serie A debut for Napoli

It was a good start for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for Napoli in the Italian Serie A after making an assist in his club’s 2-0 victory over Parma.

 

With the game goalless after the first 45 minutes, the Partenopei’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, introduced the former Lille of France star in the place of Diego Demme in the 61st minute of the game.

 

Osimhen made immediate impact laying the ball for the club’s all-time top scorer Mertens to score the opening goal in the 64th minute.

The 21-year-old sealed a big-money move worth up to €80 million from Lille during the summer to become the Partenopei’s most expensive signing in history.

 

Napoli suddenly came alive and they doubled their lead in the 77th minute courtesy of Insigne who tucked in the rebound from Lozano’s shot that was palmed away by Parma goalie Luigi Sepe.

 

Osimhen had an opportunity to score his first goal in sky blue colours n o t l o n g a f t e r but his e f for t w a s w i d e off tar- g e t .

 

He crossed a nice ball for Mertens in the 84th minute, but the Belgian’s shot from outside the penalty box was well handled by Sepe. Osimhen’s time on the pitch saw him have two shots off target, five accurate passes from five (100%), four key passes and two clearances.

