Osimhen shrugs off injury, to face Liverpool today

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will most likely feature for his Serie A side Napoli against Liverpool in their opening UEFA Champions League group tie in Naples today.

There were fears that the strike might be ruled out of the game against the Reds after he suffered a knock in the club’s 2-1 win away to Lazio on Saturday which prevented him from training with the rest of the squad on Monday and yesterday. However, Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli revealed that Osimhen suffered only mild discomfort and no injuries.

Speaking in an interview with Kiss Kiss Napoli, Giuntoli said: “He (Osimhen) has a little bit of discomfort in his adjunct, there is no injury, it’s fatigue,” he said.

Giuntoli also added that Osimhen has met with the team’s medics and the doctors will decide if he will play a part in the match, saying everything will be-come cleaer with few hours to the start of the game.

Osimhen scored 14 goals which helped Napoli qualify for the Champions League this season, as the Naples side finished third in Serie A last season.

 

