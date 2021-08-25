Sports

Osimhen slammed 2-match ban, Napoli set to file appeal

Serie A authorities have slammed a two-match ban on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who was sent off in a Napoli match against Venezia on Sunday after slapping an opponent in an off-the-ball incident.

 

Osimhen was sent off early in the home clash against newly-promoted Venezia for what looked like punching his marker.

 

He will now miss the games against Genoa and Juventus after earlier reports had suggested he could be suspended for three games.

 

However, the Naples club said in an official statement on their website they will appeal the suspension. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was also warned during the Serie A match in question, which his team won 2-0 despite Osimhen’s expulsion It will be recalled that the all-action Osimhen was also sent off last season during a UEFA Europa League clash against Real Sociedad

