Osimhen takes Eagles’ form to Naples against Torino

It is going to be a battle of two brother in the Serie A on Sunday as Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, lead Napoli’s attack against national team’s team mate, Ola Aina’s Torino. Luciano Spalletti’s team are unblemished after seven top flight matches and will reckon they have what it takes to make it eight wins from eight against the visitors from Turin. Osimhen’s run of goals may have stopped when the Partenopei claimed a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina last time out but he did win a penalty that Lorenzo Insigne failed to convert. The former Lille of France’s attacker has now won penalties in consecutive Serie A games and the in-form striker also scored a goal in the Super Eagles 2-0 defeat of Central African Republic in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the international break. Former Italy defender, Fabio Cannavaro, recently labelled Osimhen as a deadly striker while speaking with Tribal Football on the chances of Napoli winning the Serie A this season. “Napoli are solid,” the former Ballon d’Or winner said. “They can win the Scudetto. But beware of the two sides from Milan. “Spalletti’s team looks like a wall at times and have different solutions. [Victor] Osimhen was thought to be a crazy horse, but in the box, he knows how to hurt the opponents. “Never rule out Juventus, they know how to manage the difficult moments and will be able to return.”
Related Articles
EPL: Wins for Everton, West Ham; Watford, Leicester draw
*Jesus gives Man City win at Chelsea, Fernandes misses penalty as Villa beat Utd Jamie Vardy scored twice – as well as an own goal – as Leicester City came from behind to deny Burnley a first Premier League win of the season. Vardy rounded Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s through ball […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why Rohr can’t take Eagles forward – Amokachi
Ex international, Daniel Amokachi, has joined the growing list of Nigerians who believe coach Gernot Rohr is not the right person to take the Super Eagles of Nigeria forward. Rohr came under increased pressure following the Super Eagles 4 – 4 and a goalless draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lukaku speaks on Man Utd’s strikers, Solskjaer
*United set to offload some players Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he “expected” Manchester United’s front three to prove their talents this campaign and praised his former club for a “good season”. Lukaku netted a late brace, as the Serie A club booked their place in the Europa League final, with a comprehensive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)