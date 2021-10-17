Osimhen takes Eagles’ form to Naples against Torino

It is going to be a battle of two brother in the Serie A on Sunday as Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, lead Napoli’s attack against national team’s team mate, Ola Aina’s Torino. Luciano Spalletti’s team are unblemished after seven top flight matches and will reckon they have what it takes to make it eight wins from eight against the visitors from Turin. Osimhen’s run of goals may have stopped when the Partenopei claimed a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina last time out but he did win a penalty that Lorenzo Insigne failed to convert. The former Lille of France’s attacker has now won penalties in consecutive Serie A games and the in-form striker also scored a goal in the Super Eagles 2-0 defeat of Central African Republic in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the international break. Former Italy defender, Fabio Cannavaro, recently labelled Osimhen as a deadly striker while speaking with Tribal Football on the chances of Napoli winning the Serie A this season. “Napoli are solid,” the former Ballon d’Or winner said. “They can win the Scudetto. But beware of the two sides from Milan. “Spalletti’s team looks like a wall at times and have different solutions. [Victor] Osimhen was thought to be a crazy horse, but in the box, he knows how to hurt the opponents. “Never rule out Juventus, they know how to manage the difficult moments and will be able to return.”

