Osimhen takes on Mourinho’s Roma, other Serie A games live on GOtv

Italian League leaders, Napoli will on Sunday night welcome Roma to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for round 20 of the Serie A 2022/23 season games. Buoyed by in-form Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, Napoli is currently 12 points clear at the top of the table as they head into this match against Jose Mourinho’s team. This game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:35pm.

The reverse fixture of the tie at the Stadio Olimpico ended 0-1 in Napoli’s favour thanks to Osimhen’s 81st minute volley. The 23-year-old Nigerian is currently top of the league’s goal chart with 13 strikes and will be hoping to extend his tally against a familiar foe on home turf. Mourinho, who clocked 60 at the midweek, was left dissatisfied with the result of the first leg.

He will be keen to avoid another loss against the league leaders and that may involve devising a game plan to stop Osimhen. Other Serie A games to watch out for include Nigerian Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta game against Sampdoria showing on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:35pm on Saturday. On Sunday, reigning champions, AC Milan will host Sassuolo on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 12:20pm, Juventus will take on Monza on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 2:50pm, while Lazio is set to lock horns with Florentina on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:50pm. To enjoy these games and many more, you can get a GOtv Decoder, GOtenna and 1 month Max subscription for N9,900 only. Download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

