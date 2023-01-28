Sports

Osimhen takes on Mourinho’s Roma, other Serie A games live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Italian League leaders, Napoli will on Sunday night welcome Roma to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for round 20 of the Serie A 2022/23 season games. Buoyed by in-form Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, Napoli is currently 12 points clear at the top of the table as they head into this match against Jose Mourinho’s team. This game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:35pm.

The reverse fixture of the tie at the Stadio Olimpico ended 0-1 in Napoli’s favour thanks to Osimhen’s 81st minute volley. The 23-year-old Nigerian is currently top of the league’s goal chart with 13 strikes and will be hoping to extend his tally against a familiar foe on home turf. Mourinho, who clocked 60 at the midweek, was left dissatisfied with the result of the first leg.

He will be keen to avoid another loss against the league leaders and that may involve devising a game plan to stop Osimhen. Other Serie A games to watch out for include Nigerian Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta game against Sampdoria showing on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:35pm on Saturday. On Sunday, reigning champions, AC Milan will host Sassuolo on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 12:20pm, Juventus will take on Monza on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 2:50pm, while Lazio is set to lock horns with Florentina on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:50pm. To enjoy these games and many more, you can get a GOtv Decoder, GOtenna and 1 month Max subscription for N9,900 only. Download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen, Balogun, Etebo return for Ghana clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a full squad when they trade tackles with perennial rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup play-off as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON absentees, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun and Peter Etebo are set to rejoin the team. The trio missed the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon due to […]
Sports

‘Napoli won’t give up on Serie A title’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Victor Osimhen has promised that Napoli not give up on their chances of winning the Serie A title this season. The Parthenopeans survived an early scare from Udinese but recorded a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s league match.   Following an assist from Roberto Pereyra, GerardDeulofeugavetheLittleZebrasa22ndminute lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.   However, Luciano […]
Sports

Man United unveil third kit for new season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have unveiled their third kit for the 2020/2021 season. Designed with adidas, the kit presents a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history. “From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica